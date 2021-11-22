URBN Reports Record Sales; Record Profits

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly Rent, Nuuly Thrift and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $89 million and record third quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.89 for the three months ended October 31, 2021. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, net income was $270 million and record first nine-month period earnings per diluted share were $2.71.
Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.
Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2021, were a record $1.13 billion. Net sales increased 14.6% compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by mid-single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 55% at the Free People Group, 9% at the Anthropologie Group and 7% at Urban Outfitters. Total Retail segment net sales increased 16%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 15% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, total Company net sales increased 14.3% compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 16%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low double-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic resulting from temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in Europe and Canada. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 23% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.
“I’m pleased to announce our teams produced record Q3 sales and earnings,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited that November ‘comp’ sales to date for all brands have accelerated from their Q3 rate,” finished Mr. Hayne.
Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales by brand
|Urban Outfitters
|$
|415,877
|$
|394,050
|$
|374,459
|Anthropologie Group
|431,407
|358,482
|398,709
|Free People Group
|264,995
|206,669
|205,475
|Menus & Venues
|6,457
|3,664
|6,794
|Nuuly (1)
|12,688
|6,742
|2,032
|Total Company
|$
|1,131,424
|$
|969,607
|$
|987,469
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales by segment
|Retail Segment
|$
|1,043,905
|$
|895,608
|$
|897,130
|Wholesale Segment
|74,831
|67,257
|88,307
|Nuuly Segment (1)
|12,688
|6,742
|2,032
|Total Company
|$
|1,131,424
|$
|969,607
|$
|987,469
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales by brand
|Urban Outfitters
|$
|1,207,174
|$
|955,259
|$
|1,046,310
|Anthropologie Group
|1,235,567
|887,683
|1,147,977
|Free People Group
|727,454
|492,352
|597,606
|Menus & Venues
|15,922
|8,378
|20,286
|Nuuly (1)
|30,447
|17,684
|2,032
|Total Company
|$
|3,216,564
|$
|2,361,356
|$
|2,814,211
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales by segment
|Retail Segment
|$
|2,990,413
|$
|2,214,311
|$
|2,558,386
|Wholesale Segment
|195,704
|129,361
|253,793
|Nuuly Segment (1)
|30,447
|17,684
|2,032
|Total Company
|$
|3,216,564
|$
|2,361,356
|$
|2,814,211
(1) The Nuuly segment (formerly known as the Subscription segment) is comprised of the Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift brands. Nuuly Rent began operations on July 30, 2019. Nuuly Thrift began operations on October 12, 2021.
For the three months ended October 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 202 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $69.6 million to $390.7 million from $321.1 million in the three months ended October 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low third quarter merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and leverage in store occupancy expense primarily due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands achieved record low third quarter merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by an increase in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery expense deleveraged due to increases in carrier costs per package and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 284 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $220.6 million to $1.13 billion from $906.0 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low first nine-month period merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and leverage in store occupancy expense due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands achieved record low first nine-month period merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery expense deleveraged due to increases in carrier costs per package and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses.
As of October 31, 2021, total inventory increased by $95.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2019. The increase in inventory was due to the increase in net sales and a strategic decision to bring certain product categories in earlier to protect against ongoing supply chain disruptions and delays.
For the three months ended October 31, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $29.0 million, or 11.8%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 60 basis points. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by an increase in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The growth in SG&A dollars was primarily driven by increases in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth and overall higher performance-based compensation due to the stronger results partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $58.7 million, or 8.2%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 133 basis points. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the period to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses to support the overall growth of the Company partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.
The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2021, was 23.0% compared to 26.6% in the three months ended October 31, 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, was 23.6% compared to 25.8% in the nine months ended October 31, 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits.
Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2021, was $89 million and record third quarter earnings per diluted share were $0.89. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, was $270 million and record first nine-month period earnings per diluted share were $2.71.
On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $15 million. During the year ended January 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. As of October 31, 2021, 25.4 million common shares were remaining under the programs.
During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company opened a total of 46 new retail locations including: 23 Free People Group stores (including 13 FP Movement stores), 15 Urban Outfitters stores and 8 Anthropologie Group stores; and closed 9 retail locations including: 3 Anthropologie Group stores, 2 Free People Group stores, 2 Urban Outfitters stores and 2 Menus & Venues restaurants. During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.
Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 260 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 242 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 170 Free People Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of October 31, 2021. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|1,131,424
|$
|969,607
|$
|987,469
|Cost of sales
|740,686
|646,666
|666,367
|Gross profit
|390,738
|322,941
|321,102
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|274,836
|224,433
|245,833
|Income from operations
|115,902
|98,508
|75,269
|Other (loss) income, net
|(551
|)
|(890
|)
|576
|Income before income taxes
|115,351
|97,618
|75,845
|Income tax expense
|26,496
|20,914
|20,193
|Net income
|$
|88,855
|$
|76,704
|$
|55,652
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.57
|Diluted
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.56
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|98,202,399
|97,784,661
|97,972,864
|Diluted
|99,415,838
|98,583,032
|98,628,169
|AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Cost of sales
|65.5
|%
|66.7
|%
|67.5
|%
|Gross profit
|34.5
|%
|33.3
|%
|32.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|24.3
|%
|23.1
|%
|24.9
|%
|Income from operations
|10.2
|%
|10.2
|%
|7.6
|%
|Other (loss) income, net
|(0.0
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|0.1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|10.2
|%
|10.1
|%
|7.7
|%
|Income tax expense
|2.3
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.1
|%
|Net income
|7.9
|%
|7.9
|%
|5.6
|%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|3,216,564
|$
|2,361,356
|$
|2,814,211
|Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)
|2,089,910
|1,774,006
|1,908,178
|Store impairment
|—
|14,528
|—
|Gross profit
|1,126,654
|572,822
|906,033
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|771,396
|603,630
|712,683
|Income (loss) from operations
|355,258
|(30,808
|)
|193,350
|Other (loss) income, net
|(2,503
|)
|(1,261
|)
|6,754
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|352,755
|(32,069
|)
|200,104
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|83,091
|(4,731
|)
|51,547
|Net income (loss)
|$
|269,664
|$
|(27,338
|)
|$
|148,557
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|2.75
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|1.48
|Diluted
|$
|2.71
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|1.47
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|98,209,796
|97,823,948
|100,458,726
|Diluted
|99,447,551
|97,823,948
|101,147,025
|AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)
|65.0
|%
|75.1
|%
|67.8
|%
|Store impairment
|—
|0.6
|%
|—
|Gross profit
|35.0
|%
|24.3
|%
|32.2
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|24.0
|%
|25.6
|%
|25.3
|%
|Income (loss) from operations
|11.0
|%
|(1.3
|%)
|6.9
|%
|Other (loss) income, net
|(0.0
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|0.2
|%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|11.0
|%
|(1.4
|%)
|7.1
|%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2.6
|%
|(0.2
|%)
|1.8
|%
|Net income (loss)
|8.4
|%
|(1.2
|%)
|5.3
|%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
|October 31,
|January 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|236,354
|$
|395,635
|$
|624,945
|$
|167,070
|Marketable securities
|188,375
|174,695
|2
|170,697
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,313, $4,028, $3,098 and $1,084, respectively
|114,208
|89,952
|87,187
|99,971
|Inventory
|627,103
|389,618
|489,234
|531,565
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|203,213
|173,432
|170,193
|143,710
|Total current assets
|1,369,253
|1,223,332
|1,371,561
|1,113,013
|Property and equipment, net
|1,088,287
|967,422
|930,564
|890,538
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,030,776
|1,114,762
|1,101,495
|1,119,280
|Marketable securities
|269,780
|123,662
|9,350
|83,121
|Deferred income taxes and other assets
|132,510
|117,167
|117,705
|114,641
|Total Assets
|$
|3,890,606
|$
|3,546,345
|$
|3,530,675
|$
|3,320,593
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|315,481
|$
|237,386
|$
|349,793
|$
|232,901
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|240,074
|254,703
|255,122
|213,911
|Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities
|493,446
|414,043
|341,983
|264,240
|Total current liabilities
|1,049,001
|906,132
|946,898
|711,052
|Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
|986,026
|1,074,009
|1,069,434
|1,119,340
|Long-term debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Deferred rent and other liabilities
|108,848
|88,846
|83,024
|60,348
|Total Liabilities
|2,143,875
|2,068,987
|2,099,356
|1,890,740
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 97,863,862, 97,815,985, 97,786,381 and 97,975,343 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Additional paid-in-capital
|18,671
|19,360
|15,669
|5,201
|Retained earnings
|1,744,772
|1,475,108
|1,446,534
|1,454,333
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,722
|)
|(17,120
|)
|(30,894
|)
|(29,691
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|1,746,731
|1,477,358
|1,431,319
|1,429,853
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|3,890,606
|$
|3,546,345
|$
|3,530,675
|$
|3,320,593
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|269,664
|$
|(27,338
|)
|$
|148,557
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|77,985
|78,308
|83,617
|Non-cash lease expense
|144,347
|147,198
|142,210
|(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes
|(5,086
|)
|(15,293
|)
|211
|Share-based compensation expense
|19,068
|17,030
|16,807
|Store impairment
|—
|14,528
|—
|Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net
|193
|706
|819
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(24,387
|)
|1,137
|(19,550
|)
|Inventory
|(238,094
|)
|(79,462
|)
|(161,255
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(10,087
|)
|(35,403
|)
|(37,228
|)
|Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|161,251
|235,618
|100,534
|Operating lease liabilities
|(172,575
|)
|(122,360
|)
|(153,320
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|222,279
|214,669
|121,402
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for property and equipment
|(159,008
|)
|(89,153
|)
|(171,121
|)
|Cash paid for marketable securities
|(442,249
|)
|(93,945
|)
|(299,322
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities
|237,879
|384,999
|382,629
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(363,378
|)
|201,901
|(87,814
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings under debt
|—
|220,000
|—
|Repayments of debt
|—
|(220,000
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|2,815
|—
|974
|Share repurchases related to share repurchase program
|(14,888
|)
|(7,036
|)
|(217,421
|)
|Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards
|(7,684
|)
|(3,802
|)
|(5,574
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(19,757
|)
|(10,838
|)
|(222,021
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,575
|(2,626
|)
|(2,757
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(159,281
|)
|403,106
|(191,190
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|395,635
|221,839
|358,260
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|236,354
|$
|624,945
|$
|167,070
