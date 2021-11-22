Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Milwaukee, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable December 23, 2021 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 8, 2021.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

