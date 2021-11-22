Associa McKay Management to Manage Three New Client Communities

Birmingham, AL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected as the management partner for three new communities in Alabama.

The first new client is a 189-unit homeowners association in Pike Road, AL. As the managing agent, Associa McKay Management will partner closely with the association’s board of directors to provide residents with professional management and outstanding lifestyle services.

The branch has also been selected to manage a newly developed community in Odenville, AL. Residents of this 56-unit association enjoy access to a private lake, walking trails, fishing piers, and a picnic pavilion.

Finally, Associa McKay Management has also added an 89-unit master-planned community to their growing client portfolio. Established in 2020 and previously self-managed, the community is located in Hueytown, AL, just 20 minutes from the Birmingham and Hoover area.

“As our team continues to grow our client portfolio, we remain focused on providing our expertise and services to these associations so we can help each community achieve their vision,” stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president. “We look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa