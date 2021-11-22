Goldcliff Announces Flow Through Funding to Drill Kettle Valley Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS), reports that the Company has arranged a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares consisting of 3,000,000 Flow Through shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $300,000. Proceeds will supplement existing cash and be applied to drilling expenses at the Kettle Valley Gold project, located near Rock Creek, B.C. For subscriptions introduced by third parties, there will be a Finders' Fee payable of 7% of proceeds. There are no share purchase warrants attached to this offering. The offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Flow Through Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after the closing of the offering.



For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.