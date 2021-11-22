Sprout Social Enhances Review Management Capabilities with Yelp Integration

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced the addition of Yelp to its review management capabilities. Now available to Sprout customers, the integration of Yelp’s trusted data further enables users to centralize their review management efforts so they can gain valuable customer feedback and strengthen their online reputation.



Recent studies show that 86% of consumers read online reviews, and 91% of consumers aged 18-34 trust reviews as much as a personal recommendation. As brands seek to manage the growing volume and influence of online reviews, review management has become an increasingly important tool for businesses to more efficiently and impactfully engage with their customers.

“The ability to easily monitor and manage reviews is increasingly important to our users, especially as they seek to scale their businesses and improve customer and employee experiences,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Yelp is a longstanding and trusted leader in the review space. We are thrilled to bring this integration to market and provide an even more robust review management offering to businesses of all sizes.”

Sprout Social launched review management in 2019 to provide customers with one, streamlined platform that helps manage vital branding and engagement efforts across and beyond social media. In addition to Yelp, Sprout users can view, filter and reply to reviews across multiple platforms.

Learn more about review management in Sprout Social here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

