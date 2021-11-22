Neuronetics to Participate at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



A recording of the fireside chat is available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com.



About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.



