Avoya Travel Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Certares

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel, one of the travel industry’s most innovative companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed on an investment from funds managed by Certares Management LLC, a global travel, tourism, and hospitality investment firm. Certares joins brothers, Jeff and Michael Anderson, as Co-Owners of Avoya and together are committed to long-term growth and scaling its vacation platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“We are honored to welcome Certares as a partner in Avoya Travel. It’s taken tremendous endurance to build our industry-leading platform and we are excited for our brilliant employees, independent travel advisors, and suppliers – especially during these unprecedented times,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of Avoya. “We look forward to partnering with Certares to capitalize on the growth opportunities we see ahead as our industry begins its strong recovery.”

Avoya continues to invest in its people and technology which, despite the global pandemic, has driven record high customer satisfaction ratings. Avoya’s new investment from Certares will further position Avoya as an industry leader and accelerate the company in its pursuit to perfect vacation shopping, planning, and booking.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Anderson family as shareholders of Avoya and are cheering on the entire Avoya team,” said Colin Farmer, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Management Committee of Certares. “Through three generations of family leadership, Avoya has built an incredible team which has consistently pioneered innovative technology, industry-leading marketing and unmatched relationships with independent travel agencies, travelers, and suppliers. We are delighted to support the next phase of Avoya’s growth.”

The Anderson family has developed deep relationships in the travel industry for nearly 60 years and formed Avoya Travel in 2006. Co-Founders and brothers Jeff and Michael Anderson, having managed day-to-day operations for nearly a decade, will serve as Co-CEOs of Avoya. As part of the transaction, Brad Anderson will move to a senior advisory role and Van Anderson will retire. The first generation of the family in travel, Pal and Pat Anderson, started in the industry in Hawaii in 1964.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel is redefining how vacations are booked by connecting travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value. Through its proprietary digital platform and vast demand channels, Avoya offers software and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, resorts, tour companies, and independent travel agencies. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and innovation, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond. For more information, please visit AvoyaTravel.com.

About Certares

Established in 2012, Certares focuses on direct investments in proprietary transactions, leveraging deep sector experience in the travel and hospitality industries, and with a consistent emphasis on partnership with management teams to drive growth. Certares brings together a team with decades of both operational and investment experience in private equity, travel, tourism, hospitality and travel-related business and consumer services. For more information, please visit certares.com.

