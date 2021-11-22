Portage Biotech to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) (“Portage” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to improve patient lives and increase survival by avoiding and overcoming cancer treatment resistance, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ian Walters, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on November 29-December 2, 2021. Dr. Walters will give an overview of Portage’s pipeline and status of current programs, including the company’s lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) agonists, PORT-2 and PORT-3.



The pre-recorded presentation is available now through the following link (here) as well as on the Investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.portagebiotech.com/news-and-events/events. Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings on November 30 and December 1.

About Portage Biotech Inc.

Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to improve long-term treatment response and quality of life in patients with evasive cancers. The Company’s access to next-generation technologies coupled with a deep understanding of biological mechanisms enables the identification of the most promising clinical therapies and product development strategies that accelerate these medicines through the translational pipeline. Portage’s portfolio consists of five diverse platforms, leveraging delivery by intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, and virus-like particles. Within these five platforms, Portage has 10 products currently in development with multiple clinical readouts expected over the next 12-24 months. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

