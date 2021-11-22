Ascendant Announces Executive Appointment

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources (the “Company”) (TSX:ASND), is pleased to announce that David Ball has joined Ascendant Resources as Vice President, Business Development.



Mr. Ball was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Santiago Metals Limitada., a private Chilean based copper producer and portfolio company of US Private Equity group, Denham Capital. Previously he held senior positions at Macquarie Capital, an Australian Investment Bank. During his career in the metals and mining sector, Mr. Ball has been actively involved in M&A, corporate advisory and fund raising of both equity and debt. Mr. Ball brings mining focused operational and capital markets experience from Australia, South East Asia and North & South America. Mr. Ball holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction (Curtin University) and a Masters of Finance (INSEAD).

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman, stated, “We are very pleased to have an established mining finance and M&A professional of David’s calibre join the management team at Ascendant. David’s considerable industry knowledge and market intelligence will help the Company to continue on its rapid growth path.”

For further information please contact: Mark Brennan Nicholas Campbell, CFA Executive Chairman & Founder Director, Corporate Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-905-630-0148 mrbennan@ascendantresources.com ncampbell@ascendantresources.com

About Ascendant Resources Inc.



Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the Northern Zone; and 4.42 million tones of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 10,700ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A., a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country's mining sector. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.