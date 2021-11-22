Collective Mining to Attend Virtual Mines & Money London Conference on December 1-2, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting virtual meetings as part of the 2021 Mines & Money London conference, taking place December 1st and 2nd, 2021. Investors and interested parties can register at https://minesandmoney.com/london/register to book a meeting time with the Company.



Management will discuss the Company’s two recent discoveries at its Guayabales and San Antonio projects in the Middle Cauca Gold Belt in Colombia. As well, the Company would be pleased to discuss the ongoing fully funded drill program across its portfolio of high-priority targets at Guayabales including the Olympus and Victory targets as well as ongoing drilling at the Box and results from the Donut target.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, respectively. (See press releases dated October 18th and 27th for AuEq calculation.)

