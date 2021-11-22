Dad Bod Movers Expand Services in Greenville SC

Greer, SC, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dad Bod Movers in Greer SC are pleased to share that they have expanded services in Greenville SC. The company is known for its fast, fair and friendly moving services. The Movers in Greenville SC offer both long-distance and local moving services. From just a single furniture item to specialty items such as gun safes and pianos, these movers can move anything from the house, apartment or office. Their aim is to offer each and every customer a stress-free moving experience that too at affordable prices. Moving a single room or moving an entire house, these movers in Greer are equipped to do it with utmost ease and professionalism.



All their employees work full-time here. They are vetted and background checked to offer customers peace of mind. The movers are also trained and professional which means they exercise great care and caution while moving things. The movers in Greer SC offer local, intrastate, and interstate moves of all sizes. For those who are looking for a qualified moving company, Dad Bod movers is the best choice. They have the necessary skills and years of experience to make sure the relocations proceed seamlessly. These expert movers are just a phone call away.

Dad Bod Moving Company is also known for its fair and transparent pricing. Packing is an art and these movers seem to be proficient at that. They believe that customers can save some money with efficient packing. Packing correctly can help minimize the boxes. It is also easy to keep track when there are a few of them. Most movers aren’t that genuine when it comes to this concept. With a flat rate for items over 300lbs, there are no hidden charges surprising the customers at the end of the move. These movers in Greenville SC can do just about anything no matter how big or small it is. They can help load a truck, unload a huge container, and move heavy furniture as part of their labor-only services.

Dad Bod movers also offer junk removal for homes, offices, businesses, construction sites, retail stores, and anyone who needs their junk to be hauled away. Deep cleaning the home or remodeling, renovation, or new construction, these professionals don’t just pick up the junk and dump it in the landfill. They sort the items for the purpose of recycling and in case they don’t qualify, they are sent to the dump. They follow environment-friendly practices throughout their operations. With unparalleled customer support, these movers in Greer SC are the best choice in the industry.

To learn more visit https://dadbodmoving.com/services/

About Dad Bod Moving Company

Dad Bod Moving Company is a reputed mover in Greer, SC. This family-owned and operated moving company offers a comprehensive range of moving services which include local moving, junk removal, packing, unpacking, and labor-only services. Dad Bod movers also serve customers in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Gaffney.

