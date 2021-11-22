eCommerce Giant Moonshot Brands Partners With Marine Toys For Tots To Give Holiday Gifts To Less Fortunate Children

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonshot Brands, a rapidly growing eCommerce brand aggregator, has partnered with Toys For Tots, a United States Marine Corps Reserve program, to give less fortunate children skateboards and longboards over the holidays.



Since coming out of stealth mode in mid-June, the 2021 holiday season will be the first for Moonshot Brands, as they focus on building category-leading brands. Moonshot Brands has added Magneto, LaScoota, and Kicksy to their growing portfolio, emerging as micro-mobility leaders.

“We want to ensure that the holidays are a joyful time for families. Regardless of your financial situation, every parent and child deserves a smile on their face during the holiday season,” says Co-CEO CJ Isakov. “With the pandemic, this last year has been especially challenging for many families. At Moonshot Brands, we want to do our part to make these holidays stress-free for parents by giving away skateboards and longboards through our Building Boards for Kids initiative.”

For every order placed on Magnetoboards.com, the company will donate one of the components needed to build a complete skateboard or longboard for a deserving child. That means every dollar a customer spends on Magneto Boards in November will contribute towards ready-to-ride boards for disadvantaged families.

“Without the support of our corporate partners that contribute toys and awareness, it wouldn’t be possible to help nearly as many families share the magic of the holidays,” says retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are grateful to companies like Moonshot Brands that help us bring joy and hope to struggling families that need it most.”

“Children are the future of this nation, and it’s a privilege to join together with our remarkable teammates to support a program that helps unite Americans to create a positive impact in our communities,” says Andrew Curtis, President of Magneto.

About Magneto Boards

Magneto Boards is a skateboard and longboard company based in Carlsbad, CA that specializes in high quality and affordable boards with minimalist designs. Magneto was the first brand acquired by Moonshot Brands and is a growing leader in the micro-mobility space. For more information about Magneto and the Toys for Tots promotion, visit https://magnetoboards.com/pages/building-boards-for-kids. Contact: Jordan Wenck, jordan@magnetoboards.com

About Moonshot Brands

Moonshot Brands is a multi-brand platform that buys third-party marketplace and direct-to-consumer businesses, giving founders everything they need to achieve financial freedom and secure their legacy. Moonshot Brands grows its eCommerce business portfolio through growth capital, proprietary technology, and the greatest minds in marketing, operations, supply-chain management, and omnichannel distribution. For more information, visit https://www.moonshotbrands.com/.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is a top-rated charity started in 1947 by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. For 74 years, Toys for Tots has run an annual toy collection and distribution campaign over the holiday season to help less fortunate children and parents in communities across the nation.

Contact: Kevin Mercuri; kevin@propheta.com