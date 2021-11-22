InnovAge Holding Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 13, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) investors that acquired shares in relation to its March 2021 initial public offering. Investors have until December 13, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

InnovAge completed its IPO in March 2021, with the sale of approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share. After the market closed on September 21, 2021, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.” On September 22, 2021, Innovage’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, on this news, to close at $8.75 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021.

