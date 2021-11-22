Snap, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before January 10, 2022; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) investors that acquired shares between July 22, 2021 and October 21, 2021. Investors have until January 10, 2022 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors have until January 10, 2022 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether Snap issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose pertinent information to investors. On October 21, 2021 Snap announced its third quarter earnings, which missed Wall Street expectations. The miss was blamed by CEO Evan Spiegel on Apple's privacy-focused changes to iPhones and related devices, which he had previously praised. Spiegel said: "While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple-provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS." Shares of Snap fell by 22% on the same day, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 10, 2022.

