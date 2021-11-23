MHR Fund Management Reports Ownership Interest in Telesat

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHR Fund Management LLC (“MHR”) announced today that it has acquired control over 18,035,092 Class B units (“Class B Units”) of Telesat Partnership LP (the “Partnership”) in exchange for the 18,035,092 shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (“Loral”) common stock over which it previously exercised control. In addition, Mark H. Rachesky, M.D., the founder and President of MHR, acquired ownership of 15,000 Class B Units and 46,136 Class B variable voting shares (“Class B Shares”) of Telesat Corporation (the “Company”) in exchange for securities of Loral previously held by him.

On November 19, 2021, the Company announced the closing of the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) with Loral and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, in which Loral’s stockholders and Telesat Canada’s other equityholders exchanged their interests for equity in the Company’s new public holding structure. In the Transaction, each share of Loral common stock was converted into the right to receive either one share of the Company or one unit of the Partnership.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, neither MHR nor Dr. Rachesky owned any securities of the Company or the Partnership. Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, (i) MHR exercised control over 18,035,092 Class B Units, representing approximately 92.9% of the outstanding Class B Units (representing approximately 36.4% of the Class A common shares, Class B Shares, Class C fully voting common shares and Class C limited voting common shares of the Company (collectively, “Telesat Shares”) on a fully exchanged and converted basis),, and (ii) Dr. Rachesky owned 15,000 Class B Units, representing approximately 0.1% of the outstanding Class B Units and 46,136 Class B Shares, representing approximately 0.9% of the outstanding Class B Shares, and together representing approximately 0.1% of the outstanding Telesat Shares on a fully exchanged and converted basis.

The securities described in this press release were acquired upon the consummation of the Transaction. MHR plans to review its holdings in the Company and the Partnership on a continuing basis and as part of this ongoing review, plans to evaluate various alternatives that are or may become available with respect to the Company, the Partnership and their respective securities. MHR may from time to time and at any time, in its sole discretion, acquire or cause to be acquired, additional equity or debt securities or other instruments of the Company, the Partnership or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates, or dispose or cause to be disposed, such equity or debt securities or instruments, or enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such equity or debt securities or instruments, in any amount that MHR may determine in its sole discretion, through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. Following the six (6) month anniversary of the closing of the Transaction, the holders of Class B Units may from time to time and at any time in their sole discretion, convert any or all of their Class B Units into Class B Shares. Such transactions may depend upon a variety of factors, including, without limitation, trading prices and liquidity of the securities in question, the financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Company and any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, other investment opportunities, trading policies and liquidity of MHR and general economic, financial, market and industry conditions or other factors.

A report on Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements under section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 is being filed by MHR in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available under the profile of each of the Company and the Partnership at http://www.sedar.com . The head office of each of the Company and the Partnership is located at 160 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario K2P 2P7, Canada. MHR’s address is 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 42nd Floor, New York, New York 10105, USA.

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see Telesat’s profile on the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com) or contact Charles Zehren at 212-843-8590 or czehren@rubenstein.com.