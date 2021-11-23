NOVAVAX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novavax, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 11, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.