Change of Directors at Constellation Software

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) announced today the resignation of Steve Scotchmer from, and the appointment of Laurie Schultz to, Constellation’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Scotchmer has served on Constellation’s board since 2000. “Steve took what he learned as an operator and helped us weave those lessons into Constellation’s fabric. He took what he learned as an investor and taught us the discipline of permanent ownership. His operating and investing philosophies inspired the creation of Constellation and are infused throughout the organisation. I am fortunate to have had his counsel for the last 35 years,” said Constellation founder and President Mark Leonard.

Ms. Schultz has over thirty years of experience in the software and technology sectors, including leadership of several multi-million dollar software businesses spanning the personal finance, small business accounting, SaaS, mid market ERP, and GRC categories. Ms. Schultz served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Galvanize from 2011 until it was sold in 2021. Starting in 2004 she held a number of executive positions at Sage including serving as Vice President and General Manager at Sage’s Mid-Market ERP business group from 2007 until 2011. Ms. Schultz was a Senior Manager at KPMG from 1996 until 1999 and was a Senior Manager at Telus Communications from 1989 until 1996. Ms. Schultz holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from the University of Alberta.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 416-861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com