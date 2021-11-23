WallStreetNinja: Angel Round led by Swiss crypto boutique CoinNexus

Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) WallStreetNinja “the Unstoppable Ecosystem” (aka WSN) is a clear example of how the computing space under the premise of a Web3 can generate an irruption within a disruptive technology such as blockchain: possibilities of multi-chain decentralized products and decentralized applications interconnected through a single session and without frictions via the WSN Web DApp at internet speed.

Photo Available: WallStreetNinja

In order to alter the decentralized sector and support a set of innovative projects in the blockchain space, CoinNexus has become an early-stage backer of WSN by leading the angel round to grow this disruptive project along with other high-profile partners such as DarkPool Ventures and Midas Touch Consulting, who led the incubation of WSN.

CoinNexus is a Swiss-based Crypto Boutique firm with both founders combining more than 20 years of experience operating within the decentralized technology sector. The core business of CoinNexus is managing its own portfolio of crypto-assets and brokering selected projects to its clients along with consulting.

Regarding the alliance, Fabio Bossi, Vice-President of CoinNexus, stated "We were highly impressed with the professionalism and deep commitment of the team. WSN is one of the most interesting projects we've come across in recent years and it has the potential to bring decentralization to the masses."

With this new alliance and partnership, WallStreetNinja will receive a strategic investment that not only provides capital, but also advice from an experienced team in the space of financial markets, cryptocurrencies and technology. This will help diversify the options of generating value to users of the WSN ecosystem.

In this regard, the team behind WallStreetNinja stated that “the entry of CoinNexus to the group of investors who believe in WSN's unique and revolutionary proposition in the decentralized sector, is a sign of the growing interest of institutional investors in up and coming decentralized ecosystems.”

CoinNexus



Swiss-based bespoke firm offering innovative crypto brokerage solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. Innovations include automated buying and selling of bitcoin (BTC) via their institutional-grade fully integratable API interface.

Follow CoinNexus developments on: Website



WallStreetNinja

WallStreetNinja (WSN) provides users simplified access to a decentralized ecosystem’s chain of their choice from a single web app. WSN is taking the self custody wallet segment to the next level through decentralized computing and blockchain relays.

Follow WallStreetNinja’s developments on: Website

Telegram Announcement | Telegram Chat | Twitter | Gitbook



