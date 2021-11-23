iOnctura to Share Clinical and Preclinical Data on IOA-244 and IOA-289 at ESMO-IO in December

GENEVA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOnctura SA, a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface, announces it will present clinical and preclinical data on two pipeline assets, IOA-244 and IOA-289, at the European Society of Medical Oncology’s Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) taking place on December 8–11, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland and virtually.



IOA-244 is a novel phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor with an unprecedented preclinical and clinical profile currently being investigated in Part B of the DIONE-01 trial. DIONE-01 is a two-part, first-in-human dose study evaluating IOA-244 in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Data from the first part of the study will be presented at ESMO-IO via a poster entitled “First-in-human (FIH), pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) study of IOA-244, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, in patients with advanced metastatic mesothelioma, uveal and cutaneous melanoma”.

IOA-289 will be the first autotaxin inhibitor to be clinically investigated in oncology. It is currently being evaluated in healthy volunteers as a preparatory study to a subsequent Phase I clinical study in pancreatic cancer. The poster presentation at ESMO-IO is entitled “Translating a novel autotaxin inhibitor from preclinical proof of concept in pancreatic cancer to a biomarker response in human subjects”.

The two e-poster presentations will be available on the ESMO-IO virtual meeting platform from Wednesday 8th December.

iOnctura SA is clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface. iOnctura’s best-in-class drug development programs combine immune-mediated and direct anti-tumour activity to deliver molecules with superior clinical efficacy and safety in oncology. Its lead program, IOA-244 is the only semi-allosteric PI3Kdelta specific, orally dosed, small molecule inhibitor that is being developed in solid and hematological malignancies to address tumor and stroma induced immune suppression. IOA-244 is currently in Part B of a Phase 1 study. iOnctura’s second program, IOA-289, is an oral small molecule that inhibits the cross-talk between the tumor and its stroma and is in a Phase 1 clinical study. iOnctura is backed by blue chip investors including M Ventures, Inkef Capital, VI Partners, Schroders Capital, and 3B Future Health Fund. For more information, please visit www.ionctura.com.

IOA-289, originally licensed from Cancer Research UK, is iOnctura’s second clinical compound, a next generation oral small molecule autotaxin inhibitor that is currently being investigated in the healthy volunteer stage of the AION 01 trial, a phase 1 clinical study in pancreatic cancer. iOnctura has undertaken extensive validation of the autotaxin inhibition mechanism in multiple preclinical solid tumor models.

IOA-244 is a PI3Kδ specific, orally dosed, small molecule inhibitor that overcomes tumor and stroma induced immune suppression. Its unique chemistry, semi allosteric binding mode and mechanism of action contribute to its unprecedented clinical profile. IOA-244 is currently in the cohort expansion phase of the DIONE-01 trial, a two-part, first-in-human dose study evaluating IOA-244 in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and as a combination partner for conventional and immune-therapies (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04328844).

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare malignancy arising within the uveal tract of the eye. There are approximately 7,000 newly diagnosed cases of uveal melanoma each year (around 2,000 in the United States). Over 50% of patients will progress to metastatic disease. Median overall survival is approximately 1 year for metastatic uveal melanoma and there are no approved therapies.