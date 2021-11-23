Ignitis Group to present 9M 2021 results on 30 November

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its interim report for the first nine months of 2021 on Tuesday 30 November 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 11:00 am Vilnius / 9:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q84o35ah

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:

United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338

Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081

United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167

Event Passcode: 8299707

Questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt



