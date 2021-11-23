Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2021

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (November 23, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the publication of its Interim Report for the period January – September 2021. The report is available as an attached document and on the company’s website.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics, commented on the company’s accomplishments during the period, stating, “It continues to be an exciting time for Allarity and the third quarter of 2021 was no exception. We are now close to a pivotal event in the company’s history: Becoming a US-based company listed on Nasdaq in the US. In parallel to preparing for this pivotal event, we achieved several significant milestones during Q3, including the agreement on irofulven with Lantern Pharma and receiving an acceptance & review notification from the FDA for our pre-market approval (PMA) application for the Dovitinib-DRP® companion diagnostic. In line with this progress, in September, we announced our agreement with Lonza Group for the manufacturing of dovitinib. Regarding IXEMPRA® and stenoparib, our focus has been on expanding our active clinical trial sites for both programs. Based on this level of overall progress, I remain very optimistic about what Allarity can accomplish once our transformation to becoming a US NASDAQ-listed company is complete.”

Summary of the Interim Report for Q3 2021

Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0 MDKK).

Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -20.3 MDKK (-11.8 MDKK).

Consolidated group loss before net financials amounted to -20.4 MDKK (-12.0 MDKK).

Consolidated net result amounted to -20.6 MDKK (-8.5 MDKK).

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.05 DKK (-0.05 DKK).





2020 numbers in brackets.

Highlights during Q3 2021

July

On July 5, Allarity Therapeutics received acceptance & review notification from the U.S. FDA for the Company’s pre-market approval application for the DRP® for dovitinib.

On July 7, Allarity Therapeutics issued share units as payment-in-kind for services rendered during the Rights Issue in Q2 2021

On July 25, the company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Lantern Pharma for future clinical development of irofulven.





August

On August 5, the company announced that its oral PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, had demonstrated additional pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus.

On August 16, the company published a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 31.

On August 18, the company published an elaboration on the contents of the meeting agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting announced on August 16.

On August 19, the company announced a new publication date for the publication of the Q2 2021 interim report.

On August 19, the company published the interim report for the period January – June 2021.

On August 23, the company announced that it had filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission for Listing of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. on U.S. Nasdaq.

On August 26, the company announced an extraordinary exercise period for warrants of series ALLR TO 3 set to August 30 – September 13.

On August 31, the company published the minutes of the extraordinary general meeting held announced on August 16.



September

On September 14, the company announced that it had received approximately SEK 16.5 million from subscription to warrants of series ALLR TO 3.

On September 15, the company announced an update to the announcement of the outcome of exercise of the ALLR TO 3 warrants, Allarity had received approximately SEK 23.3 million.

On September 16, the company announced that it would present dovitinib survival data from DRP®-screened RCC patients at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.

On September 23, the company announced it would collaborate with Lonza Group to Manufacture dovitinib, Allarity’s most advanced clinical therapeutic candidate.

Highlights after the period

November

On November 5, the company announced that the U.S. SEC had issued an order declaring Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s Form S-4 Registration Statement effective.

On November 5, the company published a notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 22, 2021.

On November 11 the company’s oral PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, had demonstrated pre-clinical antiviral activity against the delta variant of Coronavirus.

On November 22, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Reorganization Agreement, initially announced on May 20, 2021.

The report is available on: https://allarity.com/investors/financials/

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The company has a mature portfolio of five drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International. In 2021, Allarity sold the global rights to Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, back to Lantern Pharma, Inc.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

###

