FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF COMMITMENTS FROM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKETS (“OFGEM”)

Further to the announcement made on 11 August 2021, PayPoint today welcomes the publication by Ofgem of a ‘Notice of Decision to Accept Binding Commitments’, regarding voluntary commitments proposed by PayPoint to Ofgem to address the concerns raised in Ofgem’s Statement of Objections received on 29 September 2020.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has now accepted those commitments as a resolution of its concerns.

PayPoint will now implement the commitments with all relevant stakeholders in a timetable agreed with Ofgem.

The Board believes that these commitments reaffirm the importance of delivering value, service and support to its clients, retailers and the communities it serves. This sits at the heart of PayPoint’s strategy to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders supported by the appropriate governance and oversight.

We look forward to updating the market on progress across the PayPoint Group in our half year results this Thursday 25 November at 9.30am.

