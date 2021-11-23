Champion System New Best Custom Cycling Jerseys USA – Guaranteed Delivery Launch

Lincoln, United States, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new custom team cycling kit service from Champion System USA has been designed to be easy to use, allowing buyers to create professional team kits. Customers can choose from a range of premium products on which to have their design and colors printed, including jerseys, bib shorts and tights, vests, jackets, and skinsuits.

Following the new launch, it is now easy to start creating matching team gear designs. The service allows customers to choose from a vast range of design templates or to create their own design from scratch.

They can choose their own colors and text for the design and can upload their own graphics for a one-of-a-kind kit.

The in-house design team at Champion System turns the customer’s design concept into a final proof for the buyer to approve. There is no limit on proof revisions, giving buyers complete control over the custom design and ordering process.

Once approved, the customer can then order their team’s new custom cycling apparel. All the items are created using leading-edge printing, cutting technology, and premium fabrics for optimal performance.

Champion System has pricing options to suit all budgets and offer flexible, 10-piece minimum orders, with reorders starting at a minimum of only five units. These units can be mixed and matched from across the range of cycling apparel.

The team at Champion System consists of custom apparel design experts and athletes. They use their experience and knowledge to provide quality service, delivered with passion, innovation, and care.

A recent customer said of their cycling jersey purchase: “The fit is great. Very form-fitting with great stretch. The collar is soft and comfortable, and the jersey breathes really well. I’m happy with the pocket placement and zippers, both main and small essentials pocket on the back.”

