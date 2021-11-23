New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Transportation System Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185857/?utm_source=GNW





The nature and quality of data streaming from various available sources, to a large degree, shed light on how transportation systems can meet evolving transport demand.Efficient data management and analyses are vital to making ITS work.



Capturing data from multiple sources and processing it in the ITS will enhance the current capabilities of traffic control systems and optimize operations. Multi-source data management in ITS can increase system productivity, traveler safety, and reduce carbon emission. This research services expands on the following points:

•ITS technology and market overview

•Technologies that enable ITS

•Impact of emerging technologies

•Intellectual property (IP) landscape

•Profiles of key market participants

•Growth opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185857/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________