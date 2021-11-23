Sydney, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Belize-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





The company expects to have completed its migration from a legacy copper network to a full fibre network by March 2022. More than 90% of the company’s fixed subscribers can access its fibre network.



The ongoing pandemic encouraged Digi to increase fixed broadband speeds to about 90% of its 31,000 customers. This has improved customers’ ability to school and work from home, both being important considerations during periods of lockdown and restricted travel.



The difficult economic effects caused by the pandemic contributed to a 17% decline in Digi’s overall revenue for fiscal 2021 (to March 2021). Fibre-based services accounted for 44% of total revenue, while mobile services accounted for 43% and legacy copper-based services for 8%. Revenue from fixed network services increased 9% in the year, reflecting the higher ARPU gained from fibre broadband subscribers, though revenue from mobile services fell 1% in the year.



Key developments:



Digi invests BZ$93 million to provide broadband to 80% of premises across Belize, deploys over 2,000km of fibre and enrols over 34,000 fibre customers



Mobile sector accounting for over 90% of all phone subscriptions;





Minister of Education allocates BZ$7 million to distribute 15,500 tablet devices to students in primary and secondary schools for the e-learning program;





Digi launches DigiLearn online learning solution to help transition from physical to virtual classroom environments during the pandemic, launches Safe Cities Project to support the fight against crime using technology;





Report update includes company financial data to March 2021, ITU updates for 2020, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.











