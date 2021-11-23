New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185851/?utm_source=GNW
Conversely, DED technologies provide lower surface quality and higher build rate; in addition, they can produce and repair large-sized parts, on demand.LMD is a widely used DED process for maintenance and repair.
However, in recent years, WAAM has gained traction due to its ability to produce large parts at a faster build rate.Moreover, the technology relies on cheaply available welding wire feedstock, thereby reducing the cost of 3D printed parts.
In the near term, WAAM is poised to play a critical role in the supply chains of slow-moving, large parts by printing crucial parts, on demand.This technology and innovation research service offers insight into WAAM technology growth opportunities. The study focuses on WAAM benefits, related R&D trends, funding trends, and high-impact industries. The study covers various WAAM aspects, including the following:
•Technology landscape
•Industry trends (R&D trends, funding trends, regional trends)
•Industry best practices
•Prominent companies to action
•Growth opportunities
Global Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) Growth Opportunities
Powder bed fusion (PBF) and DED are widely used metal AM technologies. While PBF can print complicated parts with high finish, the technology has limitations with respect to build speed and part size.
