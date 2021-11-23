New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Networks Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185850/?utm_source=GNW





However, all utilities face challenges as well as opportunities in terms of digitalization, decarbonization, and climate change. Transformative changes require blue-sky thinking and long-term roadmapping, and utilities must reevaluate how they engage with asset segments (pumps; meters; pipes and allied; automation and control) and the services and solutions they employ (meter data management; leakage management services; design and engineering). The global mandate of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals looms large in many countries as they strive to meet 2030 goals for water and wastewater services. This pushes investment and further industry privatization to spur competition and investment. However, this push toward sustainable water and wastewater network operations and services is tempered by restraining factors, and inadequate funding and the inability to prioritize that funding are perennial challenges. Often, complex new technology requires innovative skills and support, which complicates rollouts and slows adoption. In addition, the global disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed infrastructure investment and complicated investment strategies.This This research service investigates the global water and wastewater networks market. The study evaluates the growth environment and examines market revenue and forecast; it also outlines the growth opportunity universe to direct market participants toward value-add business strategies. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2021-2025).

