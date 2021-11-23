New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185848/?utm_source=GNW

As the valves market is mature, The analyst has highlighted valve applications in the green technology space and has also discussed growth opportunities for valves in upcoming technologies. Green technology comprises non-traditional energy sources used in various industries. In this, hydropower, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), geothermal energy, energy from biofuels, natural-gas based power generation, energy from hydrogen, battery manufacturing, and water and wastewater treatment sources have been covered in detail.Upcoming technological trends have widened the growth avenue of traditional equipment such as valves and actuators. Hence, growth opportunities in these technologies have also been covered. The growth opportunities are1. 5G technology for efficient valve management2. Deep neural networks for improved valve monitoring3. Cobots for efficient valve manufacturing 4. 3D printing (additive manufacturing) for valve manufacturing 5. AI-based sensors for valve performance management

