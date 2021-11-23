Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report 2021: Growing Focus on Developing Materials for Aeronautics to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type, Material, Form, Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $8.53 billion by 2028.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections, the rising number of food product recalls due to microbial contamination, and government initiatives & funding for the development of antimicrobial activity coatings. The growing focus on developing materials for antimicrobial coating specific to aeronautics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.



Based on type, the antiviral coatings segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increased demand for antiviral coatings during the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing need for measures to prevent further epidemics are the factors supporting the market development. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for antiviral coatings, as viruses can survive on glass, metal, fabric, wood, and plastic surfaces.



Practically, the routine disinfection and sanitization of surfaces all the time can be troublesome. Thus, the demand for surface coatings that repel viruses is driving the growth of this market.

Antiviral coatings are also applied to masks, gloves, and other textile surfaces. Various materials, such as nanoscale zinc oxide, silver, cuprous oxide, copper iodide, gold, and silica, have been found to be effective against viruses. Thus, research for developing antiviral coatings based on these materials has accelerated, creating growth opportunities for the market.



Moreover, based on material, the silver segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is expected to create several opportunities for market growth.

The key factor attributing to the market growth is the extended application of silver-based antiviral & antimicrobial coatings for healthcare, packaging, food & beverage, and building & construction applications. Further, active R&D to develop silver nanoparticle-based antiviral coatings to curb the spread of COVID-19 pathogen supports the market growth.



Based on form, the liquid antiviral & antimicrobial coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. Liquid coatings are further bifurcated into solvent-borne coatings and waterborne coatings.

Solvent-borne antimicrobial coatings are estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and have some key advantages over waterborne antimicrobial coatings, such as higher resistance to adverse weather conditions and resistance to changes in humidity and temperature. Moreover, waterborne coatings do not easily evaporate under high humidity conditions, and the drying time of solvent-borne coatings is much lower as they evaporate easily at any humidity level.



Based on application, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow lucratively over the forecast period. The growing use of antiviral & antimicrobial coatings in medical facilities to reduce the spread of healthcare-associated infections and extended applications of silver and copper-based antiviral & antimicrobial coatings on the masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic is supporting the market growth.



Some of the key players operating in the global antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market are

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd

PPG Industries Inc

Axalta Coating System

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sciessent LLC

Sika AG

BASF SE

Jotun Group

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

NanoGraphene Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing incidence of Healthcare-Associated infections

4.2.2 Increasing Food Product Recalls due to Microbial Contaminations

4.2.3 Growing initiatives to Support the Development of Antimicrobial Coatings

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations on the Emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Emerging Economies

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Development of Antimicrobial Resistance Among Microbes

4.6 Market Trend

4.6.1 Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Coatings in Healthcare and Other industries Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic

4.7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coating Market



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific



6. Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antimicrobial Coatings

6.3 Antiviral Coatings



7. Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silver

7.3 Organic Materials

7.4 Copper

7.5 Aluminum

7.6 Silicon Dioxide

7.7 Other Materials



8. Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Solvent-Borne Coatings

8.2.2 Waterborne Coatings

8.3 Powder

8.4 Aerosol



9. Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Building & Construction

9.4 Food & Beverage

9.5 Packaging

9.6 Air & Water Treatment

9.7 Automotive

9.8 Protective Clothing

9.9 Other Applications



10. Global Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Growth Strategies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

11.4.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

11.4.3 Axalta Coatings Systems (U.S.)

11.4.4 BASF SE (Germany)



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Financial Overview

12.3 Product Portfolio

12.4 Strategic Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze9l9c



