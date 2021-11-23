Asia (China, Japan & India) Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Aarti Industries, Atul and Mitsui Chemicals

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Specialty Chemicals Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asian specialty chemicals market is expected to reach US$424.51 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 7.75%, for the period of 2021-2025

Factors such as rise in construction industry, growth in oil refining activities, growing cosmetic industry and recovering economic growth would drive the market value during the forecasted period.

However, the market growth would be challenged by price instability of crude oil, mounting concerns regarding CO2 emissions and stringent regulations. A few notable trends may include, China's increasing share in global chemical market, rising user penetration of ecommerce, accelerating active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and continuous research and development.

Asia is expected to drive more than two-thirds of the incremental specialty chemicals global demand till the year 2025, primarily fuelled by disproportionate growth in China and India, thereby laying an imperative for players to make bold moves to accelerate the adoption of specialty chemicals.

Cosmetic chemicals, adhesives and sealants, flavours and fragrances, printing inks, food additives and water management chemicals are a few emerging segments expected to grow fast and improve their relative positions in the specialty chemicals market in Asia.

Based on country, Asian specialty chemicals market has been segmented into China, Japan and India. China has been the fastest growing specialty chemicals market in Asia, but due to stringent regulations by the Chinese government on the international trade of specialty chemicals, India is likely to emerge as a prominent market player over the coming years.

Further, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic caused adverse disruption across various chemicals using industries, which resulted in the negative impact on the market value of specialty chemicals in 2020.

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Construction Industry

4.1.2 Growth in Oil Refining Activities

4.1.3 Growing Cosmetic Industry

4.1.4 Recovering Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 China's Share in Global Chemical Market

4.2.2 Rising User Penetration of Ecommerce

4.2.3 Accelerating Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

4.2.4 Continuous Research and Development

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Price Instability of Crude Oil

4.3.2 Mounting Concerns Regarding CO2 Emissions

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations

