uCloudlink Group Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (9:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 30, 2021).
Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|International:
|+1-412-902-4272
|US (Toll Free):
|+1-888-346-8982
|UK (Toll Free)
|0-800-279-9489
|UK (Local Toll)
|0-207-544-1375
|Mainland China (Toll Free):
|400-120-1203
|Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|800-905-945
|Hong Kong (Local Toll):
|+852-3018-4992
|Singapore (Toll Free):
|800-120-6157
|Australia (Toll Free):
|1-800-121301
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “uCloudlink Group Inc.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until December 7, 2021 by dialing:
|US (Toll Free):
|+1-877-344-7529
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Canada (Toll Free):
|855-669-9658
|Replay Passcode:
|10162186
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
For more information, please contact:
|UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
|Bob Shen
|Tel: +852-2180-6111
|E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com
|Investor Relations:
|The Equity Group Inc.
|Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
|Tel: (212) 836-9606
|E-mail: aprior@equityny.com
|In China:
|Lucy Ma, Associate
|Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
|E-mail: lma@equityny.com