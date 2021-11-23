New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOMATERIALS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185886/?utm_source=GNW





Biomaterials are characterized as substances engineered to become biocompatible for their interaction with biological systems.Biomaterials can be categorized as synthetic and natural.



Synthetic materials comprise metals, ceramics, and polymers, whereas natural biomaterials are derived from natural sources, including animal tissues, or are engineered in laboratories.

Biomaterials are increasingly found in bioimplant devices, assisting in the treatment of bone fixation and plastic surgeries globally.These materials facilitate fabrication and flexibility and are biocompatible.



Moreover, their range of mechanical, chemical, electrical, and thermal behaviors widen when integrated with different materials as composites.As per the Australian National Joint Replacement Registry, the total number of joint replacement procedures performed in Australia was 1,492,892 at the end of 2018.



Moreover, in the same year, knee replacements rose by 1.2%, with the revision burden equating to 8.7%.



The global biomaterials market growth evaluation constitutes the assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years.



The regional market’s growth is primarily credited to the steady population growth and the increasing urbanization. Moreover, effective government policies combined with financial support in research and development across emerging economies like India and South Korea play a vital role, as well.



The intensity of industrial rivalry entails the extent to which manufacturers within the global biomaterials market can increase the pressure to gain a competitive advantage across international and regional markets. As a result, the competition in the global biomaterials market is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The top firms operating in the market are Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, etc.



