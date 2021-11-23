Global Orthopedic Implants Market Size 2021-2028, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Reports

Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ orthopedic implants market ” size is anticipated to hit USD 64.18 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The expanding geriatric population and the rising orthopedic injuries prevalence are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Orthopedic Implants Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 43.16 billion in 2020.

The growing demand for customized joint implants is anticipated to provide significant growth impetus to the market. The major players in the market are focused on developing cutting-edge technologies to provide technically advanced joint implants. The rising technological advancements in orthopedic implants are likely to bolster the market’s growth in the upcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orthopedic-implants-market-101659





Rising Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth

Large medical device companies leverage modern technologies to produce implants according to the patient’s anatomy. The unique anatomy of each patient requires a customized joint implant. Hence, the growing demand for customized joint implants is likely to complement the market growth. Due to the growing demand for customized orthopedic implants, the companies are focused on developing cutting-edge technologies to provide technically advanced implants. Therefore, the growing emphasis on technological advancements in orthopedic implants is likely to bolster the global orthopedic implants market growth.

Low bone density issues, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc diseases, and other such bone-related issues are widely found in the geriatric population above 60 years of age. The geriatric population is consistently rising and is likely to stimulate market growth. Additionally, the surging prevalence of orthopedic injuries is anticipated to augment the market growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orthopedic-implants-market-101659





Expanding Geriatric Population to Propel Growth in North America

North America is projected to hold the largest portion of the global orthopedic implants market share. The increasing geriatric population and the rising number of patients suffering from osteoarthritis are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to witness robust growth due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes and bone diseases.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain immense growth due to improving levels of personal disposable income, flourishing medical tourism, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are likely to witness sluggish growth due to fewer orthopedic surgeons and low-income development.





Quick buy Orthopedic Implants Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101659





Key Players in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market are:

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.)

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Jonson Service Inc.) (Raynham, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

Stryker (Michigan, U.S.)

ArthoCare Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

BioTek Instruments Inc. (Vermont, U.S.)

CONMED Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

And Others





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



