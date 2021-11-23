Global Digital Textile Printing Market (2021 to 2026) - Insights and Forecasts with Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Textile Printing Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Printing Process (DTF, DTG, Sublimation), Ink Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Textile Printing Market, valued at USD 2524.54 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of advantage of manufacturing flexibility, rising adoption of design flexibility, growing popularity of soft signage and growing adoption of digitalization in Textile Industry will drive the Digital Textile Printing Market market value in the near future.

Among the Printing Process (Direct-to-Fabric (DTF), Direct to Garment (DTG) and Dye Sublimation), Direct-to-Fabric (DTF) is large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The advantages of DTF like easy to use process and high adoption in industry will drive the market.

Among the Ink Type (Sublimation inks, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks and Disperse inks), Sublimation inks holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest ink type of Market due to the growing demand of customization and dye sublimation process in textile printing will keep driving the market in future.

Among the Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Decor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage and Others), Garments and Apparel holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of digital textile printing Market due to the high demand of fashionable clothes among young population and growing adoption of technology in fashion industry will keep driving the market in future.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Digital Textile Printing Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Blockchain Market by Printing Process (Direct-to-Fabric (DTF), Direct to Garment (DTG) and Dye Sublimation), Ink Type (Sublimation inks, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks and Disperse inks) and Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Decor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage and Others).

The major regional markets (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analysed, along with country coverage of U.S, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan and India.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Kornit Digital, Hollanders Printing Systems, Aeoon Technologies, Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh, Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI), SPGPrints, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd and HP Inc) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital Textile Printing Market



5. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation by printing Process, by Ink Type and by Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: By printing Process

5.1.1 Direct-to-Fabric (DTF) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Direct to Garment (DTG) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Dye Sublimation - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Ink Types

5.2.1 Sublimation ink - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Reactive inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Pigment inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Acid inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.5 Disperse inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Application

5.3.1 Garments and Apparel - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Home Decor - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Industrial Application - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.4 Soft Signage - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Region



7. America Digital Textile Printing Market: Segmentation by printing Process, by Ink Type and by Application (2016-2026)



8. Europe Digital Textile Printing Market: Segmentation by printing Process, by Ink Type and by Application (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market: Segmentation by printing Process, by Ink Type and by Application (2016-2026)

10. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by printing Process, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Ink Type, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Application, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Technological Innovations and Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Kornit Digital

13.2 Hollanders Printing Systems

13.3 Aeoon Technologies

13.4 Konica Minolta

13.5 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.6 Ricoh

13.7 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

13.8 SPGPrints

13.9 Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd

13.10 HP Inc.



14. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65w7vd