Ventilators Market Size Worth USD 2.78 Billion by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 9.43% Owing to Rising Cases of Respiratory Diseases and Chronic Infections

Pune, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ventilators Market is expected to clock US$ ~2.78 billion by 2031 owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, technological advancements & new product launches, growing geriatric population, incessantly rising cases of respiratory diseases & chronic infections, and increasing number of preterm births.

Growth Engines

Prominent players in the ventilators market are increasing focus on developing new advanced ventilators.

Several companies have also entered into partnerships and collaborations to develop and ramp up productions of ventilators to meet the surging demand for ventilators amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, in Apr 2020, Smith+Nephew entered into a collaboration with The University of Oxford, King’s College London to build OxVent ventilators.

Similarly, in June 2020, Medtronic and Foxconn Industrial Internet, a business group within Foxconn Technology Group entered into a partnership to increase ventilators production together in the U.S.

The global ventilators market has been analyzed from six perspectives: Product Type, Interface, Mode, Type, End-User, and Region.

Request a report sample at https://growthplusreports.com/request-sample-report/?ventilators-market

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation

Based on product type, the ventilators market has been segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment is further sub-segmented into basic ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators, and high-end ICU ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and chronic infections. An increasing number of hospitalization of Covid-19 patients in ICU has also played a crucial role in propelling the segmental growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, technological advancements & new product launches, growing incidence of chronic infections & respiratory diseases, and increasing healthcare spending are some of the key factors boosting the market growth in this region. For instance, in Jun 2020, Fitbit launched a low-cost emergency ventilator ‘Fitbit Flow’ for the Covid-19 pandemic. The company had already received Emergency Use Authorization from the US FDA for use during the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, in Aug 2020, SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator SpiceOxy for patients with breathing issues.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ventilators market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic

ResMed

GE Healthcare

Vyaire Medical, Inc

Hamilton Medical

Group plc

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Smith+Nephew





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 9.43% 2031 Market Value USD 2.78 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Product Type, Interface, Mode, Type, End-User

Get discount now: https://growthplusreports.com/check-discount/?ventilators-market

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom-Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL VENTILATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Intensive Care Ventilators Basic ICU Ventilators Mid-End ICU Ventilators High-End ICU Ventilators Portable Ventilators





VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players





Speak to the analyst to know Covid-19 impact on this industry: https://growthplusreports.com/speak-to-analyst/?ventilators-market

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modeling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.