Smart Share Global Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.



Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6780-1201 United States: +1-332-208-9458 Mainland China: +86-400-820-6895 China Hong Kong: +852-3018-8307 Conference ID / Passcode: 9313709

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ak28aopa

A telephone replay will be available through December 7, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland China: +86-400-632-2162 China Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Access Code: 9313709

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs across more than 1,600 counties and county-level districts in China.

Contact Us

Investor Relations

Hansen Shi

ir@enmonster.com