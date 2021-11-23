European Smart Fleet Management Industry to 2028 - by Connectivity, Transport Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Fleet Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A report insinuates that the smart fleet management market in Europe is likely to progress with a CAGR of 6.07% between the forecast years 2021-2028. The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe together shape the market in this region.



Italy is the fourth-largest automobile market in the European Union, following Germany, the UK, and France. In 2017, the country manufactured 1.142 million new vehicles, representing a 3.5% increase from the preceding year. The steady growth in automotive production, coupled with the advancement in production technologies, is expected to bolster the demand for fleet management solutions. This will strengthen the growth of the Italian market in the years to come.



In Russia, the major providers of fleet management solutions are serving large corporations, offering standalone software systems. These companies also offer subscription services, which are largely adopted by SMEs. Further, the growth in cloud services adoption is influencing a positive trend, wherein these players are increasingly pushing for a transition towards SaaS-based models. Russia holds a sizable share of the European smart fleet management market. Motor vehicles, which are used for nearly 70% of all inland transportation in the country, are expected to play a crucial role in driving the demand for smart fleet management solutions. This will foster the growth of the studied market in Russia in the coming years.

Some of the players dominating the smart fleet management market include Zonar Systems Inc, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, I D Systems Inc (Powerfleet Inc), and Sierra Wireless Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Smart Fleet Management Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Growing Interest Towards Cloud-Based Smart Fleet Management Solutions

2.2.2. Emergence of Intelligent Transportation Systems

2.2.3. Fuel Management & Vehicle Monitoring

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Acquisitions

2.7.2. Product Developments

2.7.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.7.4. Investments & Expansions

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Demand for Streamlining Fleet Operations

2.8.2. Rapid Development in Network Infrastructure and Declining Hardware Costs

2.8.3. Proactive Initiatives Towards Vehicle Safety and Emission

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. High Costs & Security Concerns

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Introduction of Connected Technologies in Vehicles

2.10.2. Incorporation of Real-Time Fleet Monitoring Systems in Automobiles



3. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Connectivity

3.1. Short Range

3.2. Long Range

3.3. Cloud



4. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Transport Type

4.1. Roadways

4.2. Marine

4.3. Airways

4.4. Railways



5. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Adas

5.2. Tracking

5.3. Optimization

5.4. Fuel Cards

5.5. Automatic Vehicle Identification



6. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Siemens AG

7.2. Sierra Wireless Inc

7.3. Denso Corporation

7.4. I D Systems Inc (Powerfleet Inc)

7.5. Continental AG

7.6. Tech Mahindra Limited

7.7. Orbcomm Inc

7.8. Cisco Systems Inc

7.9. Omnitracs LLC

7.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.11. International Business Machines Corporation

7.12. Zonar Systems Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope



