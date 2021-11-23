Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents - Combined Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo - December 14, 2021

English French

DECEMBER 14, 2021 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS MEETING:

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

Participating in the meeting

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 23, 2021 – The Combined Annual Shareholders Meeting of SODEXO will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 3:30 pm at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

In accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code, the preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 3, 2021 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 26, 2021.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2021 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets Authority - on November 10, 2021) may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website (www.sodexo.com/finance/shareholders/shareholdersmeetings).

In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section which could be updated to provide, as the case may be, the final terms for participating in the Shareholders Meeting according to sanitary and/or legal requirements.

For Shareholders who may not attend the Shareholders Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo’s website and will also be available for replay.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as at November 22, 2021)

Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department Media Virginia JEANSON

Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com



Olivia GUILLAUME

Tel : +33 6 15 20 99 48

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com



Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tel : +33 6 28 62 21 91

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

Attachment