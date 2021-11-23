Global Air Conditioning Systems Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Carrier Corp, Haier, Electrolux, Ingersoll-Rand, and Daikin Industries

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Unitary, Rooftop, PTAC), By Technology (Inverter, Non-inverter), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air conditioning systems market size is expected to reach USD 175.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

Factors such as increasing international tourism, growing consumer spending on home improvement, and introduction of energy-efficient systems, coupled with the rising popularity of green cooling concepts, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Global events usually pave the way for extensive construction projects, such as the establishment of new buildings and improvement of existing infrastructure. These projects aim at accommodating and catering to the needs of international tourists & visitors or working professionals and providing them enhanced facilities.

The competitive landscape of the market is highly consolidated and characterized by high competition with the presence of key players such as Carrier Corporation, Haier Inc., Electrolux, Ingersoll-Rand plc, and DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

These players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.



Air Conditioning Systems Market Report Highlights

The Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of volume. This growth of the segment can be attributed to their increasing adoption in the hospitality and residential sectors

In terms of technology, the inverter segment is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to control the speed of the compressor motor, which helps in the continuous regulation of temperature. This variable speed compressor helps in saving 50% more energy and power as compared to non-inverter air conditioners

The commercial end-use segment accounted for nearly 20% of the overall market share in 2018. The segment is also anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization in various North American and European countries

The air conditioning systems market for North America is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 6% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue. With high penetration of air conditioners in developed economies such as the U.S., the region is expected to experience growth owing to increasing demand for replacement and refurbishment of existing systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Air Conditioning Systems - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2018 - 2028



3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2018 - 2028

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7. PEST Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.3. Social Landscape

3.7.4. Technology Landscape

3.8. Key Company Ranking, 2020 (%)

3.9. Air Conditioning Systems Market - COVID-19 Impact



Chapter 4. Air Conditioning Systems Market: Type Outlook

4.1. Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion & Thousand Units)

4.2. Unitary

4.3. Rooftop

4.4. PTAC



Chapter 5. Air Conditioning Systems Market: Technology Outlook

5.1. Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Technology, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion & Thousand Units)

5.2. Inverter

5.3. Non-inverter



Chapter 6. Air Conditioning Systems Market: End-Use Outlook

6.1. Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by End-Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion & Thousand Units)

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



Chapter 7. Air Conditioning Systems Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion & Thousand Units)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

ALFA LAVAL

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Electrolux AB Corporation

Haier Group

Trane Technologies plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Whirlpool Corporation

