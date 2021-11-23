Virtual Data Room Market Size ($3,596.3Mn by 2028) Led by North America (13.50% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Virtual Data Room Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Business Function (Merger & Acquisition, Finance, Marketing and Sales, Compliance and Legal, Workforce Management, and Others), and End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Retail, and Others) with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006567



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,481.8 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3,596.3 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 13.50% to 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 199 No. Tables 137 No. of Charts & Figures 102 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Business Function, and End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Virtual Data Room Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ansarada Group Limited.; BMC Group, Inc.; Brainloop AG; CapLinked; EthosData; iDeals Solutions Group; Intralinks, Inc.; Telestax, Inc.; Datasite; Thomson Reuters Corporation; and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. are among the key players in the global virtual data room market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, Ansarada signed an agreement to acquire 100% shares in TriLine GRC, a market leader in governance, risk, and compliance. Through this acquisition, Ansarada aims to provide a single end-to-end software solution with dashboard and live reporting covering GRC and ESG activities across the organization.

M&A activities are gaining widespread popularity in the corporate environment. In the past few years, corporate players from leading industries have witnessed a pragmatic rise in deals, with global M&A transactions increasing on average by 24% year-on-year between 2020 and 2021. M&A are critical tools for corporate executives in achieving their short- and long-term strategic objectives. M&A project transactions were primarily driven by megadeals, which are higher than US$ 10 billion in size. According to Refinitiv data, the total value of pending and completed deals announced in 2021 has already touched US$ 3.6 trillion year-to-date, surpassing the full-year tally of US$ 3.59 trillion in 2020. During 2020–2021, more than ten prominent corporate players made acquisition deals of over US$ 10 billion. The US market dominated the global scenario, with 25 megadeal transactions worth US$ 358.6 billion in 2021 Q2, targeting US-based companies. For instance, with the enterprise value of the new combined company standing at more than US$ 120 billion, the merger between AT&T's Warner Media and Discovery is the biggest deal of 2021 so far.

M&A activities are stimulating across international and strategic private equity, domestic deals, and multiple industries. In Q2 2021, the technology services industry recorded the highest number of M&A deals, followed by financial and commercial services and health services. The most notable growth drivers for M&A activities have been continued from prior years, including recovering cash flows, low cost of debt, strengthening balance sheets, positive global growth, investor support, and CEO confidence. The rising importance of and demand for effective implementation of mergers and acquisitions are bolstering the growth of key market players in the virtual data room market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Virtual Data Room Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected nearly all industrial sectors' operations during 2020. However, information technology played an essential role in successfully implementing the work-from-home model in many countries. There was a huge fall in the number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals completed across the European region from 2019 to 2020. For instance, in 2020, there were approximately 2,600 deals completed in the UK, which was 13% less than in 2019. However, the reopening of economies and successful implementation of vaccination drives have led to the emergence of some big M&A deals to accelerate growth, enhance expansion and market share, and eliminate competitors. Additionally, adopting the work-from-home model has created a significant demand for digital solutions for data management and collaboration, such as virtual data rooms. Furthermore, the upcoming integration of machine learning and AI algorithms to manage and sort virtual data has created positive prospects for key players in the European market as a large number of stakeholders are concerned about data accuracy and security from cyber-attacks.

Similarly, in the Asia Pacific region, according to a report by Asian Development Bank, digital platforms, including technology-based tools provide vast growth opportunities for business of different sizes across multiple industries in the Asia Pacific region, which can significantly result in a sustainable recovery from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, several technology-giants, like Google and Facebook, have been adopting remote work policies for their employees in the Asia Pacific region. These factors create a positive outlook for the virtual data room market as the impact of COVID-19 has led to a widespread adoption of remote work which requires secure data rooms across the globe.

Development of Advanced VDR Technologies for Due Diligence to Propel Virtual Data Room Market Growth in Coming Years:

M&A activities, whether auction processes, acquisitions, or mergers, employ technology to enhance deals' success rate and increase productivity. A virtual data room (VDR) has emerged as a due diligence tool, which is technology-based. It intends to promote the use and access of a data room in various business processes across multiple industries, such as M&A activities/transactions and financial investments. The due diligence process is performed by equity research analysts, broker-dealers, fund managers, and companies going through a merger or an acquisition. The due diligence process is segmented into nine key areas – compatibility audit, financial audit, macro-environment audit, legal/environmental audit, marketing audit, production audit, management audit, information systems audit, and reconciliation audit. These areas can be conveniently accessed and managed through a virtual data room, making the due diligence process more effective and timely.

Furthermore, several key market players are introducing functionalities utilizing advanced technology for the due diligence process. For instance, iDeals offers multiple features under document management, document security, ease of use, access security, and user management. These modifications, gradually developed over time, have ultimately resulted in increased uptake of VDRs among various industries.

Virtual Data Room market: Component Overview

Based on component, the virtual data room market is bifurcated into solutions and service. In 2020, the solutions segment led the market.

Key Questions to Request for Virtual Data Room Market:

Which region is leading the Virtual Data Room market in 2020?

Which primary factor is driving the Virtual Data Room market?

Which segment by component led the Virtual Data Room market in 2020?

Which are the five key companies in the global Virtual Data Room market?

At what CAGR is the Virtual Data Room market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which segment by deployment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?













