The Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 4.68 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the floating liquefied natural gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global oil and gas consumption, increasing advantages of FLNG, and new offshore gas discoveries. In addition, rising global oil and gas consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floating liquefied natural gas market analysis include processing capacity segment and geographic landscape.



The floating liquefied natural gas market is segmented as below:

By Processing capacity

• Large-scale capacity

• Small-scale capacity



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects as one of the prime reasons driving the floating liquefied natural gas market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector and increasing demand for cleaner fuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floating liquefied natural gas market covers the following areas:

• Floating liquefied natural gas market sizing

• Floating liquefied natural gas market forecast

• Floating liquefied natural gas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating liquefied natural gas market vendors that include Black & Veatch Holding Co., Excelerate Energy LP, EXMAR NV, Golar LNG Ltd., Lloyds Energy DMCC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and TechnipFMC Plc. Also, the floating liquefied natural gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

