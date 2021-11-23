Global Fitness App Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 21.6%

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fitness App Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising health and fitness awareness and the growing prevalence of obesity are major factors driving the global market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity increased from 30.5% in 1999-2000 to 42.4% in 2017-2018.

Moreover, awareness regarding obesity-related health conditions, including diabetes, stroke, heart diseases, and cancer, is increasing. This, in turn, is fueling the adoption of fitness apps to manage weight and aid weight loss.



The lockdown and social distancing norms by governments to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus have negatively impacted the gyms and fitness centers globally. However, consumers have shifted their focus to online fitness classes and apps. The total number of downloads and active users increased rapidly during the COVID-19 lockdown.

For instance, the daily active users on fitness apps increased by 24% in Asia Pacific, 11% in Europe, 8% in Americas, and 28% in the Middle East and North Africa between quarter 1 and quarter 2 of 2020. Moreover, many fitness apps are witnessing an increase in their downloads and profits. For instance, HealthifyMe, an Indian fitness app, witnessed a 30% increase in traffic and a 40% increase in revenue in April 2020.



Moreover, a rise in the number of product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions is boosting the adoption of fitness apps in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Curefit, a health and fitness company, received USD 110 million in funding from Temasek Holdings Limited.

In November 2020, Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) collaborated to launch MusFit Action Mobile App, which is focused on home-based exercises for elderly and middle-aged people. In December 2020, National Football League player DeMarcus Ware introduced his fitness app Driven to Win on Apple Store. The subscribers can work out with NBL players through this app. This app will be available for Android from 2021.



Fitness App Market Report Highlights

The exercise and weight loss segment emerged as the leading type segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 54.7%

By platform, iOS accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The Android segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the device, smartphones accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Wearable devices are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing awareness regarding health and wellness, high penetration of smartphones, and availability of a large number of fitness apps

