Global Fusion Biopsy Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028

The global fusion biopsy market size is estimated to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.6%

The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing demand for targeted biopsy, and the rising utilization rate of multiparametric MRI in prostate cancer care are factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



High sensitivity and specificity of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy in delineating prostate lesions compared to other traditional technologies such as TRUS biopsy, PSA test, or Digital Rectal Examination is expected to contribute to the market growth. The reliability and reproducibility of the fusion biopsy system in the diagnosis of aggressive tumors is expected to make it a standard tool in prostate biopsy.



An increasing number of radiologists gaining expertise in interpreting prostate MRI coupled with the implementation of standard image grading systems such as PI-RADS and Gleason score has increased the utilization rate of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy systems.



The increasing number of government initiatives in terms of funding research, spreading awareness, and conducting mass screening programs related to prostate cancer are expected to play a crucial in the growth of the market. Some of the growth strategies adopted by market players include partnership, product launch, participation in trade events and conferences, and acquisitions to sustain in this highly competitive market.



Fusion Biopsy Market Report Highlights

The transrectal segment held the largest market share in 2019, as it is the gold standard and commonly used method of prostate fusion biopsy

The transperineal segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the safety, diagnostic efficiency, and ability to access the ventral prostate areas

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 because of the factors such as increasing the procurement rate of MR/US targeted fusion biopsy systems in teaching hospitals

The diagnostics centers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Shorter wait times, cost efficiency, and developing reimbursement paradigm are the factors expected to drive the growth of this segment

North America held the largest market share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing awareness about the sensitivity and specificity of MRI/US targeted fusion biopsy systems among urologists especially in countries such as Japan, Australia, and China.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Fusion Biopsy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements in fusion imaging modalities

3.4.1.3. Increasing funds and investments by public and private sector

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of fusion biopsy system

3.4.2.2. Liquid biopsy system

3.5. Fusion Biopsy Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL analysis

3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.4. Market entry strategies

3.5.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Fusion Biopsy Market: Biopsy Route Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Transrectal

4.1.2. Transperineal

4.2. Biopsy Route Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Fusion Biopsy Market by Biopsy Route Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Transrectal

4.5.2. Transperineal



Chapter 5. Fusion Biopsy Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Hospitals

5.1.2. Diagnostic centers

5.1.3. Ambulatory care centers

5.2. End-use, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Fusion Biopsy Market By End Use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.2. Diagnostic Centers

5.5.3. Ambulatory Care Centers



Chapter 6. Fusion Biopsy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competitive Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.2.2. Market leaders

7.2.3. Emerging players

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2019

7.4. Public Companies

7.5. Private Companies

Key company profiled

Eigen

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

MedCom

ESAOTE SPA

KOELIS

Focal Healthcare

GeoScan Medical

UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd.

