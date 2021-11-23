The Global Industrial Media Converters Market is expected to grow by $ 67.32 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Media Converters Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377567/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial media converters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure and the ability to resist electromagnetic interference. In addition, the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial media converters market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial media converters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of fiber optics in industrial communication systemsas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial media converters market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial media converters market covers the following areas:

• Industrial media converters market sizing

• Industrial media converters market forecast

• Industrial media converters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial media converters market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd., Antaira Technologies LLC, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Belden Inc., Infinite Electronics Inc., Moxa Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, and Volktek Corp. Also, the industrial media converters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

