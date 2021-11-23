Worldwide Chocolates Containing Alcohol Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the chocolates containing alcohol market and it is poised to grow by $ 142.04 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the chocolates containing alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from millennials and increasing marketing activities.



The chocolates containing alcohol market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The chocolates containing alcohol market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolates and organic chocolates containing alcohol as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next few years.



The report on chocolates containing alcohol market covers the following areas:

Chocolates containing alcohol market sizing

Chocolates containing alcohol market forecast

Chocolates containing alcohol market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolates containing alcohol market vendors that include ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS, Charbonnel et Walker Ltd., Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Purdys Chocolatier, and Toms Gruppen A/S. Also, the chocolates containing alcohol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS

Charbonnel et Walker Ltd.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA

Confiserie Leonidas SA

Ferrero International SA

J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG

Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc.

Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Purdys Chocolatier

Toms Gruppen A/S

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noogpi