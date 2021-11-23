Worldwide Chocolates Containing Alcohol Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the chocolates containing alcohol market and it is poised to grow by $ 142.04 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the chocolates containing alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from millennials and increasing marketing activities.
The chocolates containing alcohol market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.
The chocolates containing alcohol market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolates and organic chocolates containing alcohol as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next few years.
The report on chocolates containing alcohol market covers the following areas:
- Chocolates containing alcohol market sizing
- Chocolates containing alcohol market forecast
- Chocolates containing alcohol market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolates containing alcohol market vendors that include ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS, Charbonnel et Walker Ltd., Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Purdys Chocolatier, and Toms Gruppen A/S. Also, the chocolates containing alcohol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
