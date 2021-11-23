Icelandair Group hf.: Changes in Organizational Structure

Icelandair Group is taking significant steps in aligning the Company’s organizational structure to execute its ambitious strategy of sustainable growth, digital transformation and central focus on customer experience.

Commercial responsibilities split into two divisions to sharpen focus

The Commercial division will be split into customer and revenue focused divisions. The establishment of the Customer division will foster a strong customer-centric focus across the organization and continue to strengthen the Icelandair brand. The Revenue division will combine the Company’s revenue-focused functions of Network, Revenue Management and Sales in a single division with the aim of reaching Icelandair’s full revenue potential. Each division will be led by a member of the Executive Committee (Chief Customer Officer and Chief Revenue Officer).

Digital transformation a priority

Furthermore, a Digital & Data division will enable Icelandair Group’s digital and data journey from a central position within the Company, led by a Chief Digital Officer. The division will support the business units on their quest to develop simple and enjoyable journeys for Icelandair’s customers and further enable data-driven decision making across the Company.

Clear emphasis on Sustainability and Corporate Strategy

Sustainability is central to Icelandair’s long-term strategy and will be strengthened further and positioned within the CEO office along with Strategy. The Managing Directors of Icelandair Cargo and Loftleidir-Icelandic continue to represent the subsidiaries in the Company’s Executive Committee. Their operations continue to be vital in supplementing the Company’s core business, aviation, by seizing opportunities on the international air freight and leasing markets, and by reducing seasonal fluctuations within Icelandair Group’s operations.

Tomas Ingason appointed Chief Revenue Officer

Tomas Ingason has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Icelandair Group. Tomas has served as the Chief Information Officer/Chief Business Development Officer of the Company since re-joining Icelandair in 2019. He was Chief Commercial Officer of WOW air from 2018-2019 and Director of Rapid Digitization at Arion Bank between 2016 and 2018. Tomas was Chief Business Development Officer of WOW air in 2014. Prior to that he was Management Consultant at Bain & Comp­any in Copenhagen and served as Director of Revenue Management and Pricing at Icelandair for several years. Tom­as holds an MBA Degree from MIT Sloan School of Mana­gement in Bost­on, MSc. Degree of Engineering in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a BSc. Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland.

Recruitment for the Chief Customer Officer and Chief Digital Officer positions will be initiated immediately.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO:

“We live in a changed world as we continue on the path to recovery from the global pandemic and where the importance to ensure a sustainable future is paramount. With a clear vision and strategy supported by a focused organizational structure, Icelandair is well equipped to adapt to this new reality. We aim to drive performance by ensuring sustainable growth, continuing to maintain an agile and sustainable network, ensuring excellence in all our operations and digital transformation – all through a strong company culture that puts the customer at the center and by emphasizing our contribution to economic, social and environmental sustainability.”

