Global food & grocery retail market size to amass USD 17.29 trillion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global food & grocery retail market size was worth USD 12.29 trillion in 2020 and is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 5% over 2021-2027, thereby accumulating USD 17.29 trillion by the end of the analysis timeline.

A granular examination of the various segments and regional landscape of the marketplace is incorporated. Besides, it offers valuable insights pertaining to the competitive arena highlighting the leading market players and pivotal factors associated with them. Lastly, the document also elaborates on the various strategies used by the listed companies to strengthen their foothold in the market and to garner substantial returns.

Increase in retail sales, and rise in proportion of middle income customers are the major factors aiding the expansion of the marketplace. Citing an instance, as per the data released by the World Bank, the worldwide middle-income population has jumped from 5.66 billion in 2017 to 5.75 billion in 2019.

In addition, escalating demand for food products, increasing e-commerce sales, and growing food processing vertical are further augmenting the industry outlook.

On the contrary, supply chain disruptions due to several factors like COVID-19 pandemic and transport restrictions are likely to hamper the remuneration scope of global food & grocery retail market in the ensuing years.

Highlighting market segments

By product terrain, the market is bifurcated into packaged food, unpackaged food, tobacco, drinks, and household products. In terms of application, the industry is split into bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, beverages, and others. Whereas, segmentation based on distribution channel includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and convenience stores.

Expounding regional terrain

North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are the major regions considered to understand the dynamics of this business sphere. Among these, Asia Pacific presently holds a significant market share and is projected to expand considerably over 2021-2027, ascribing to increase in e-commerce retail sales, and strong demand for processed & packaged food.

Furthermore, convenient government policies to promote transportation and manufacturing, along with surging investments by private companies are also adding to the growth of APAC market.

Competitive hierarchy

Key players operating in global food & grocery retail market are Enpro Industries, Inc., IDEX Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SKF USA, Inc., A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc., The Flowserve Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Aesseal plc, and Freudenberg Group.

Global Food & Grocery Retail Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Trillion, 2018-2027)

Packaged Food

Unpackaged Food

Drinks

Tobacco

Household Products

Global Food & Grocery Retail Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Trillion, 2018-2027)

Beverages

Dairy Products

Poultry & Seafood

Meat

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

Global Food & Grocery Retail Market, by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Trillion, 2018-2027)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Global Food & Grocery Retail Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Trillion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Food & Grocery Retail Market, Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Trillion, 2018-2027)

Enpro Industries, Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

SKF USA, Inc.

A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc.

The Flowserve Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Aesseal plc

Freudenberg Group

