Rubicon Organics to Attend Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference and Amends Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) announces that it will be attending Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference from November 29 to December 1, 2021. Additionally, in accordance with the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Plan”), it has amended the terms of 660,000 incentive stock options (the “Amended Options”) for employees of Rubicon to recognize their contributions to the Company.



Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

Jesse McConnell, Rubicon’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion at 9:20am ET on November 30, 2021, titled Canadian Cannabis: U.S. CEO Perspective. Mr. McConnell will be participating on the panel alongside representatives from Aurora Cannabis and Sundial Growers.

Over the course of the conference, management of Rubicon will also be available for meetings with institutional investors.

Stock Option Amendment

The Company has amended the exercise price of 660,000 Amended Options (the “Amendment”) in accordance with the Plan. The Amendment has been approved by Rubicon’s Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. The Amended Options were originally awarded between July 31, 2018 and April 16, 2021, at exercise prices of $3.25 to $4.10 per share and were amended on November 16, 2021 to an exercise price of $2.60 per share. All other terms of the original grants were unchanged.

The Amendment applies to employees of the Company holding stock options to recognize their significant contributions to Rubicon and increase their incentivization. No insiders (senior executives or directors of the Company) were included in the Amendment.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium umbrella brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply CoTM, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM .The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

