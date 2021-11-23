2021 Personal Mobility Devices (Aid) Market Size Expected Value to Reach USD 18.3 Billion by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Personal Mobility Devices Market By Product (Wheelchairs, Scooters, & Others), By End-User (Personal & Institutional), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Personal Mobility Devices Market size & share expected to reach to USD 18.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 11.9 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What are Personal Mobility Devices? Report Overview & Coverage:

Personal mobility devices or personal transporters are devices that belong to a class of equipment that are often motorized for the sole purpose of transporting human beings from one place to another at speeds that do not exceed 25 km/hr. These devices include electric skateboards, kick scooters, self-balancing unicycles, and electric segways to name a few. Personal mobility devices often function on small volume-based two-stroke engines while the latest versions of devices use vehicle battery and motor-controller technologies.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Personal Mobility Devices Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/personal-mobility-devices-market-report

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

216+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Carex Health Brands Inc.

Kaye Products Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Medline Industries Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

Performance Health

Rollz International

Ottobock

Sunrise Medical Limited

Permobil

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

What are the top companies operative in the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

What segments are covered in the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/personal-mobility-devices-market-report

Market Growth Drivers

The primary drivers for the global personal mobility devices market are focused upon contributing factors such as the rising number target population, rising product line, and an increasing number of accidents causing disabilities-related disorders to name a few. Additionally, growth in the geriatric population coupled with a surge among chronic diseases such as cerebral palsy and arthritis will increase the footprint of the global personal mobility devices market to a larger extent during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as long-lasting and continuous usage of mobility-based devices alongside an increasing number of reimbursement policies will fuel the growth of the global personal mobility devices market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global personal mobility devices market is driven by the introduction of transfer lifts, mobility scooters, and automated rollators coupled with a rising number of proactive steps and policies for safeguarding consumers’ interest to name a few. Factors such as the rise of spinal cord injuries coupled with an increasing number of the older population will boost the growth of the global personal mobility devices market during the advent of the forecast period. However, a higher cost of product and low consumer awareness is expected to decrease the growth of the global personal mobility devices market during the advent of the forecast period.

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Kaye Products, Inc., and Others Segments Covered Product, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global personal mobility devices market is segmented into product, end-users, and region.

On the basis of product, the global personal mobility devices market is divided into wheelchairs, scooters, and others. The segment pertaining to wheelchairs is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising number of accidental and innate mobility-based deformities coupled with increasing demand for indoor and outdoor-based devices to name a few. Additionally, rising availability and accessibility measures pertaining to wheelchairs coupled with increasing disposable income among users will further cement the growth of the latter segment to a high market share. Based on end-user, the global personal mobility devices market is bifurcated into personal and institutional. The segment pertaining to personalized usage is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising incidences of arthritis and development of earlier disabilities among children to name a few. Moreover, rapid usage of mobile devices coupled with increased demand for customized medical devices will cement the dominant market position of the latter segment during the forecast period.

Also Read, Press Release on Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Size & Share, 2021-2026

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising number of patients being diagnosed with mobility-based disorders coupled with the rising number of geriatric population to name a few. Additionally, the rising number of key market players in the region coupled with favorable reimbursement policies by policies brokers will increase the footprint of the personal mobility devices market during the advent of the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness a substantial market share during the forecast period owing to the rising patient population with mobility disabilities coupled with the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure to name a few. Moreover, the increased population in terms of age-associated diseases coupled with rising healthcare spending among the government bodies will boost the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period to a larger boundary.

Browse the full “Personal Mobility Devices Market By Product (Wheelchairs, Scooters, & Others), By End-User (Personal & Institutional), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/personal-mobility-devices-market-report

This report segments the personal mobility devices market as follows:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Wheelchairs By Type Manual Powered By Application Standard Bariatric Sports

Scooters By Wheels 3 Wheels 4 Wheels Others

Others

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Personal

Institutional

Browse More Related Report:

Virtual Communication Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/virtual-communication-market

Smart Mobility Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-mobility-market

Package Drones Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/package-drones-market

Metadata Management Tools Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/metadata-management-tools-market

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-based-contact-center-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com