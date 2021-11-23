Global Cell Therapy Markets, Technologies, and Competitive Landscape Report 2021 Featuring Profiles of 317 Companies

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates cell therapy technologies and methods, which have already started to play an important role in the practice of medicine. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is replacing the old fashioned bone marrow transplants. The role of cells in drug discovery is also described. Cell therapy is bound to become a part of medical practice.



Stem cells are discussed in detail in one chapter. Some light is thrown on the current controversy of embryonic sources of stem cells and comparison with adult sources. Other sources of stem cells such as the placenta, cord blood and fat removed by liposuction are also discussed. Stem cells can also be genetically modified prior to transplantation.



Cell therapy technologies overlap with those of gene therapy, cancer vaccines, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Pharmaceutical applications of stem cells including those in drug discovery are also described. Various types of cells used, methods of preparation and culture, encapsulation, and genetic engineering of cells are discussed. Sources of cells, both human and animal (xenotransplantation) are discussed. Methods of delivery of cell therapy range from injections to surgical implantation using special devices.



Cell therapy has applications in a large number of disorders. The most important are diseases of the nervous system and cancer which are the topics for separate chapters. Other applications include cardiac disorders (myocardial infarction and heart failure), diabetes mellitus, diseases of bones and joints, genetic disorders, and wounds of the skin and soft tissues.



Regulatory and ethical issues involving cell therapy are important and are discussed. The current political debate on the use of stem cells from embryonic sources (hESCs) is also presented. Safety is an essential consideration of any new therapy and regulations for cell therapy are those for biological preparations.



The cell-based markets was analyzed for 2020, and projected to 2030. The markets are analyzed according to therapeutic categories, technologies and geographical areas. The largest expansion will be in diseases of the central nervous system, cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Skin and soft tissue repair, as well as diabetes mellitus, will be other major markets.



The number of companies involved in cell therapy has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 500 companies have been identified to be involved in cell therapy and 317 of these are profiled in part II of the report along with tabulation of 306 alliances. Of these companies, 171 are involved in stem cells.

Profiles of 73 academic institutions in the US involved in cell therapy are also included in part II along with their commercial collaborations. The text is supplemented with 67 Tables and 26 Figures. The bibliography contains 1,200 selected references, which are cited in the text.

Markets and Future Prospects for Cell Therapy

Methods for estimation of cell therapy markets

Potential markets for cell therapy

Markets according to technologies

Stem cell transplants

Supporting cell technologies

Blood transfusion market

Cord blood collection and storage

Cell therapy and related technologies

Cell therapy markets according to therapeutic areas

Bone and joint disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular disorders

Diabetes mellitus

Liver disorders

Neurological disorders

Retinal degenerative diseases market

Skin and wound care

Urinary incontinence

Reconstruction of teeth by stem cell implants

Market size according to geographical areas

Unmet market needs in cell therapy

Drivers of growth of cell therapy markets

Role of stem cells in regenerative medicine

Role of cells in markets for artificial organs

Increase of R&D expense on cell therapy

Increased used of cell-based drug discovery

Impact of emerging healthcare trends on cell therapy markets

Markets for cell therapy tourism

Involvement of pharmaceutical companies in cell therapy

Future prospects of cell therapy

Challenges for cell therapy

Achievements of cell therapy

Stem cell research around the world

Stem cell research in China

Consortia for ESC research in Europe

EuroStemCell

UK National Stem Cell Network

Ethical concerns about commercialization of embryonic stem cells

Education of the physicians

Public education

NIH support of stem cell research

Funding of stem cell research from non-federal sources

Prospects of venture capital support for stem cell companies

Cell therapy in the developing countries

Guidelines for stem cell therapies

Business strategies

Formation of networks

Market potential of autologous vs allogeneic cells

Future market potential of adult vs embryonic stem cells

Transportation and handling of cell therapy products

Translating science into business

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies, Ethics & Regulations

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to Cell Therapy

2. Cell Therapy Technologies

3. Stem Cells

4. Clinical Applications of Cell Therapy

5. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders

6. Cell Therapy for Cancer

7. Cell Therapy for Neurological Disorders

8. Ethical, Legal and Political Aspects of Cell therapy

9. Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Cell Therapy

Part II: Markets, Companies & Academic Institutions

10. Markets and Future Prospects for Cell Therapy

11. Companies Involved in Cell Therapy

12. Academic Institutions

13. References

